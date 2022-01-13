Dennis Stowe Will Play Jafar in ALADDIN From January 25

Tony AwardÂ® nominee and original Broadway cast member Jonathan Freeman will play his final performance as Jafar in Disney's hit musical Aladdin on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Current Jafar/Sultan standby and fellow original Broadway cast member Dennis Stowe will assume the role beginning Tuesday, January 25.

Jonathan Freeman originated the role of Jafar in the Broadway production of Aladdin, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the 1992 animated film. Freeman's other Broadway credits include She Loves Me (Tony nomination), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, On The Town, The Producers, 42nd Street, Sherlock Holmes, Platinum, and three other Disney hits, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid.

Dennis Stowe is an original Broadway cast member in Aladdin, having opened the show as a member of the ensemble and eventually becoming the Jafar/Sultan standby. Stowe's other Broadway credits include Annie, Leap of Faith, Shrek the Musical, The Apple Tree, The Wedding Singer, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wonderful Town and Man Of La Mancha. He is also a longtime member of Broadway Inspirational Voices.

The current cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Shoba Narayan as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie and Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Frank Viveros stand by for several principals.

Aladdin also features Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Michael Bullard, Michael Callahan, Lissa deGuzman, Mathew deGuzman, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Max B. Ehrlich, Samantha Farrow, Gaby Gamache, Jacob Gutierrez, April Holloway, Heather Makalani, Pierre Marais, Stanley Martin, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Angelo Soriano, Charles South and Alec Varcas.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy AwardÂ®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway to critical acclaim at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people and grossed over $1 billion. By the end of 2021, it will be playing in Holland, Germany and Mexico, in addition to Broadway.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time OscarÂ® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com.