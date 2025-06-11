Tony-Nominee Megan Hilty To Take Leave from DEATH BECOMES HER Due to Vocal Injury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony- nominee Megan Hilty has announced a temporary leave from her acclaimed turn as Madeline Ashton in the new musical Death Becomes Her at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, citing a vocal injury that requires several weeks of rest and recovery. While Megan steps away for an estimated 3–4 weeks, an alternate will step into the role of Madeline,

In a heartfelt statement shared via social media, Megan described the role as “by far the most challenging and rewarding” of her career. “The lengths to which I have gone to make sure I can physically do the show is a job in itself,” she wrote. “But I do it joyfully because, as I mentioned before, I LOVE what I do.”

Megan was candid about the physical toll that live performance can take on artists, especially vocalists. “It’s hard for me to admit I am human, particularly because performers are often asked to push through and pretend that we’re not,” she shared. “What we do with our teeny tiny vocal cords is nothing short of a Herculean task—one that most people take for granted and very few actually understand.”

She took a moment to thank the show’s producers, company, and stage managers, calling them “the best” for their support and care.

Megan’s powerful message also served as an important reminder to theatergoers and fans about the physical demands placed on Broadway performers: “We are athletes. And just like a professional basketball player, we are going to get injured from time to time—not because we aren’t good at our jobs, it simply comes with the territory.”

Megan concluded her message with gratitude and hope: “Thank you for your patience and support while I take this time to take care of myself to ensure my longevity with the show and my career, in general… I’ll be counting the seconds until I can meet you back at the Lunt-Fontanne.”

Death Becomes Her, the new musical comedy based on the cult film, continues its run on Broadway with performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Featuring a book by Marco Pennette and a score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, the production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.

The production earned five Tony Award nominations in 2025, including Best Actress in a Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, and Best Lighting Design. It took home the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical