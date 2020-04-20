Deaf Broadway Streams ASL Readings of INTO THE WOODS and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

ASL proficient members of the Broadway community are banding together online to bring you fully signed readings of your favorite musicals!

After a successful signed reading of Sweeney Todd streamed earlier this month, the newly formed online company, Deaf Broadway, will continue the series with a reading of Into the Woods, available to stream April 22-24. From April 29 - May 1, the company will sign Company!

Filmed via Zoom over webcams, the productions embrace the challenges of the current quarantine and provide an opportunity for Deaf actors to work and perform together remotely.

Get more details on the upcoming productions here:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You