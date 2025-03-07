David Rockwell Will Renovate the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner, architect and designer, David Rockwell will lead the renovation of the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The work is set to be completed by Spring 2025. Following the renovation of the Laurie Beechman Theatre, an official reopening gala will be held on a date to be announced shortly.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the West Bank Cafe-Laurie Beechman Theatre, which was previously set to close its doors, has reopened under new ownership! Fundraisers were held to keep the beloved theatre and cabaret space afloat, and it is now owned by Broadway producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora.

David Rockwell said, “The Laurie Beechman Theatre has been one of the theater district’s hidden gems for culture seekers over more than forty years. Having this opportunity to be part of this new incarnation, extending its legacy for new generations of legendary artists and in-the-know audiences, is incredibly meaningful. Our design concept celebrates the space’s rich and diverse history, while delivering an unabashedly glamorous experience for all who enter."

“When we first set out to revitalize the Laurie Beechman Theatre and West Bank Café back to life, we knew it needed a makeover glitzier than Louise becoming Gypsy Rose Lee,” said owners and producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora. “We’re thrilled someone as lauded as David Rockwell would join us for the adventure – it’s truly been a dream come true. We can’t wait to open up the Laurie Beechman’s doors for audiences again this Spring.”

Since its opening in 1983, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, previously known as the “Downstairs Theatre Bar,” has welcomed legends such as Joan Rivers, The Who, Andre De Shields, Tony Shalhoub, Aaron Sorkin, Jinx Monsoon, and many more. In the theatre’s first 14 years, more than 1,500 one-act plays were performed at the theatre. When the venue was scheduled to close in August 2024 after financial difficulties following the COVID-19 pandemic, Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora, Tim Guinee, and Joe Iconis joined forces to raise nearly $1 million to save the café and theatre.