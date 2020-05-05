Daveed Diggs Joins #WeLoveBookstores Online Event
Daveed Diggs joins a panel of award-winning and celebrated poets of color for an online event to benefit Oakland, California's Marcus Books, the oldest independent African-Amercian bookstore in the country on Friday, May 8th at 12:00noon Pacific Time.
The event is part of the continuing online author series organized by #WeLoveBookstores. Since the first event held on April 8th with Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, a host of award-winning, bestselling, and controversial authors for adults and children including Andrew Sear Greer, Katherine Applegate, and Alex Gino have volunteered their time to raise more than $20,000 to support independent bookstores in the Bay Area.
#WeLoveBookstore event tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite for $0-$100, no one is turned away for ability to pay, and attendees can donate what they wish. The proceeds go directly into the PayPal accounts of each benefitting bookstore.
The full list of events is at welovebookstores.org/upcoming-events. Upcoming events include:
May 8: Daveed Diggs, Daveed Diggs, Robin Coste Lewis, Danez Smith, Chinaka Hodge and more benefitting Oaklad's Marcus Books
May 15: Kate Messner Benefitting San Jose's for Hicklebees
May 20: Jandy Nelson and Nina LaCour Benefitting Oaklan's A Great Good Place for Books
May 29: Gennifer Choldenko, Avi and Aimee Lucido benefitting Pleasanton's Towne Center Books
May 27: N.K. Jemisin and Rebecca Roanhorse benefitting San Francisco's Borderlands Books
All times are 12:00 noon Pacific
Several of the events will offer prizes donated by Libro.fm, an audiobook service that benefits independent booksellers as well as the opportunity to win signed books and ARCs
WeLoveBookstores.org also includes a list of Bay Area bookstores with direct links to purchase gift cards
https://welovebookstores.org/bookstore-directory/
The organizers of #WeLoveBookstores include local Bay Area authors Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Mike Chen, Charlie Jane Anders, Annalee Newitz, Alia Volz and Alvin Orloff. Plus bookseller and event organizer Evan Karp, and publicist Cristina Deptula with Authors Large and Small. Also: Erika Hall with Mule Design, and Jackie Risley, Lara Starr, and many others.
