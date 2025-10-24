Darius de Haas New Holiday Album LET ME CARRY YOU THIS CHRISTMAS Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concord Theatricals Recordings has released Let Me Carry You This Christmas, a new holiday album by award-winning singer and actor Darius de Haas, available digitally now, Friday, October 24, with a vinyl edition arriving Friday, December 5. Preorders for the vinyl LP begin today.

“This dream-come-true album is the culmination of so many wonderful things coming together: my love for the holidays and holiday music, the great musical artists on whose shoulders I stand and who have inspired me, and my dear family who I celebrate and who gave me this love of music from the beginning,” said de Haas. “It is also my offering of love, joy, and comfort to all in this season and beyond.”

The album follows the February release of de Haas’s single “Cold”, a reimagined version of the Annie Lennox ballad also featured on the album.

Praised by The New York Times for “his unguarded emotionality and eagerness to dive deep into a song,” de Haas brings his distinctive blend of jazz, soul, and theatrical artistry to a mix of traditional carols and contemporary selections. Produced by de Haas alongside Stewart Lerman, James Frazee, and Sean Patrick Flahaven, the album features arrangements by David Chase (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlie Rosen (Some Like It Hot), Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical), and Tedd Firth.

Musicians on the album include Firth and Matthew Whitaker on piano and keyboards, George Farmer on bass, Mark McLean on drums, and Larry Saltzman and Armand Hirsch on guitar. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Frazee at Hobo Sound in Weehawken, New Jersey.

“Darius has a stunning voice and is also an excellent interpretive artist, both as a performer and arranger,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord. “This album has a wonderful mix of traditional holiday tunes and beautiful new takes.”

Album Track List

Let Me Carry You (Interlude 1) We Need a Little Christmas Medley (Deck The Halls / Children Go Where I Send Thee) Snowbound (featuring Tedd Firth) Cool Yule Silent Night (featuring George Farmer) Who Would Imagine a King Let Me Carry You This Christmas (featuring Matthew Whitaker) The First Noel / In The Bleak Midwinter (featuring Matthew Whitaker) Cold Let Me Carry You (Interlude 2) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (featuring Armand Hirsch)

About Darius de Haas

Darius de Haas is an acclaimed singer and actor whose career spans Broadway, jazz, and concert performance. He has appeared on Broadway in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Rent, Carousel (Lincoln Center Theater), and Shuffle Along. His soulful vocals are known to millions as the singing voice of “Shy Baldwin” on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Born into a celebrated jazz family—his father bassist Eddie de Haas and mother vocalist Geraldine Bey de Haas (of Andy and the Bey Sisters)—Darius’s artistry bridges traditions of jazz, gospel, and musical theatre. His prior albums include Day Dream: Variations on Strayhorn and Quiet Please.

De Haas has performed internationally with orchestras including the National Symphony, The Philly Pops, and the Boston Pops, and has collaborated with artists such as Elvis Costello, Deborah Harry, Roberta Flack, and Vanessa Williams. He is also a founding member of Black Theatre United, which advocates for equity and inclusion in the performing arts.

For more information, visit www.dariusdehaas.com or concordtheatricals.com.