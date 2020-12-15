Daniel Dae Kim, Kerry Butler, Matthew Broderick and More to Star in Upcoming 24 Hour Plays: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues will finish 2020 with a can't-miss new edition tonight to benefit You Gotta Believe! A stellar lineup of writers and actors will come together virtually to write, rehearse, perform and produce 19 all-new pieces in just 24 hours. Beginning at 6 PM ET, the monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes; they will be available on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.

The actors rising to this week's challenge are Kelly AuCoin, Matthew Broderick, Kerry Butler, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Daniel Dae Kim, Hugh Dancy, You Gotta Believe board member Willie Garson, Olli Haaskivi, Amy Hargreaves, Daniel Kyri, Anika Larsen, Andrew Leeds, Monique Moses, Shannon Purser, Jessica Pimentel, Lyric Ross, Mirirai Sithole, Anna Suzuki, and the trio of Will Dagger, Drew Lewis and Rachel Sachnoff. They will perform pieces written by Will Arbery, Matt Barbot, Beresford Bennett, Serena Berman, Jeryl Brunner, J. Julian Christopher, Mario Correa, Nicki & Landy Erlick, Lovell Holder, Lily Houghton, Kenneth Lonergan, Ali MacLean, Natalie Margolin, Roger Q Mason, Cat Miller, Sung Rno with director Victor Malana Maog, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Jen Silverman.

This week's monologues will support You Gotta Believe, an organization working to find permanent parents and families for children in foster care - especially pre-teens, teens and young adults who are in danger of aging out of the system alone.

"You Gotta Believe's board and staff are very excited that YGB has been selected to be highlighted during this extremely creative event," said Jennifer Pinder, Executive Director of You Gotta Believe. "This week's The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues will simultaneously showcase the talent of a variety of accomplished actors and raise awareness of YGB's mission to find permanent, loving homes for older kids in foster care."

Last night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle. The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online for four days after their initial airing courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a nonprofit organization managed by Actors' Equity.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants include Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.