Dancers Over 40 Announces 13th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner

Dancers Over 40 will return to "live' events this Fall with the 13th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner Monday, December 6, 2021. This celebration honoring their very own members Mercedes Ellington, Mary McCatty, Sue Samuels, Susan Sigrist and Tony Waag will be held at LIPS Restaurant, 227 East 56th Street 6 - 9pm and hosted by Theater and Nightclub Entrepreneur and Impresario Richard Skipper. There will be guest speakers and performances, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of the community. These five performers whose careers span over 40 years in show business have worked with all the greats in the entertainment industry, contributing numerous times to our socials, panels and performances over the years.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of the mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

General Admission Tickets on sale NOW!! $55.00 for non-members $40.00 for members of DO40 with discount code. For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016 or email at dancersover40@aol.com.