Dame Helen Mirren Expresses Fears About Theatre Workers Becoming Homeless Amidst the Health Crisis

Dame Helen Mirren has expressed her fears about workers in the theatre industry becoming homeless due to the health crisis.

She spoke to Sky News, where she mentioned that theatreworkers typically live "wage packet to wage packet" and continuing to be out of work may lead to them not being able to pay their rent.

"The worry is simply people not being able to pay their rent," she said. "When those wage packets aren't there, which has been the case for the last year, it is very, very, very problematic and I'm sure a lot of them are looking at homelessness."

Mirren is optimistic that theatre will return, however she said that the arts are "really suffering" and that those who work in the industry need support.

"They have bills to pay, they have rent to pay and they very often are not the kind of people who have been able to create a nice little security fund for themselves," she said.

Mirren also said that she appreciates how people have had to get creative with online work amidst the pandemic.

"Incredible creative juices are still flowing so well within the young people with their contribution on the internet, whether it is on TikTok, on YouTube," she said.

Mirren is supporting the Christmas meal appeal by Social Bite and FoodCycle, which aims to provide up to 200,000 meals for homeless and vulnerable people over the holiday season.

Read more on Sky News.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You