DVR Alert: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE to Perform on THE VIEW on Halloween

Get ready to head to the Netherworld this Halloween as the cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice performs on The View!

The hit Broadway musical starring Alex Brightman as everyone's favorite spirit will perform on the Thursday, October 31 episode of the ABC talk show, so make sure to set your DVRs!

On The View's special Halloween episode "The Viewing," the lights will dim and the stage will be set for the annual Halloween extravaganza that will terrify and delight with guests Jordin Sparks (Broadway's "Waitress"), Dr. Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show") and a performance from the spooktacular cast of Broadway's "Beetlejuice." Plus, a surprise political cameo in our very own movie thriller.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman in the title role, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutiglianoas Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





