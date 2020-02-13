DVR Alert: Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA February 18

Tune-in to ABC's "Good Morning America" next Tuesday, February 18th to see the cast of the critically acclaimed hit new Broadway show Moulin Rouge! The Musical perform an exclusive production number live from the stage of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. And tune-in to GMA the prior morning, Monday, February 17th, to watch ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee go behind-the-scenes with stars of the show.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

The cast is led by Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini. The cast includes Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Ricky Rojas is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Scenic Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Costume Design), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (Hair Design), Sarah Cimino (Makeup Design) and Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves Ben Brantley of The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," says Johnny Oleksinski of the NY Post. And Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 18 years ago.

Global Creatures (Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM) serves as Lead Producer and Bill Damaschke is the executive producer. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz/Matt Picheny/Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions/Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, AF Creative Media/International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co./Len Blavatnik, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky/InStone Productions, John Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations/IPN, Eric Falkenstein/Suzanne Grant, Jennifer Fischer, Peter May/Sandy Robertson, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler/Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company/42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling/Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Fox, "Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!" premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical US national tour launches in November 2020 at New Orleans' Saenger Theatre. The musical will have its Australian premiere at Melbourne's Regent Theatre in 2021 and open in London's West End at the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021.

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart and is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records.

Tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical are available at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street, NYC). Group discounts are available for groups of 12 or more through Group Sales Box Office at Broadway.com by calling 1-800-BROADWAY x2. There is a $29 (plus $5 service charge) lottery through Lucky Seat.





