DUST AND IONS Coming Soon At New York's Ailey Studios

In a little less than two weeks from today, Wakim Productions will present Dust and Ions, a unique and immersive concert experience created by one of the world's youngest and most promising composers, Alex Wakim.

It also makes a great addition to any "community calendar" you may offer to your audience. Fifteen percent of proceeds will go towards cancer treatment for children in Lebanon via the Kid's First Association.

Dust and Ions

Featuring original music, poetry and dance

The Ailey Studios, 405 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

Saturday, May 6, at 8pm and Sunday, May 7, at 8pm

Dust and Ions is a 90-minute show featuring original music by Alex Wakim, with new arrangements and narration of original poetry by Yara Zgheib. The show also includes mesmerizing dance performances choreographed by Erika Keller and performed by a talented cast of dancers.

Jeffrey Charles Palmer will join for special vocal performances. This unique and captivating event promises to be an unforgettable experience, exploring the search for beauty in a corrupted world through the combined art forms of music, dance, and poetry. Join us under the stars at The Ailey Studios for a transcendent evening of creativity and inspiration.