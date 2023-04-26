Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DUST AND IONS Coming Soon At New York's Ailey Studios

Dust and Ions is a 90-minute show featuring original music by Alex Wakim, with new arrangements and narration of original poetry by Yara Zgheib.

Apr. 26, 2023  

In a little less than two weeks from today, Wakim Productions will present Dust and Ions, a unique and immersive concert experience created by one of the world's youngest and most promising composers, Alex Wakim.

It also makes a great addition to any "community calendar" you may offer to your audience. Fifteen percent of proceeds will go towards cancer treatment for children in Lebanon via the Kid's First Association.

Dust and Ions

Featuring original music, poetry and dance

The Ailey Studios, 405 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

Saturday, May 6, at 8pm and Sunday, May 7, at 8pm

Dust and Ions is a 90-minute show featuring original music by Alex Wakim, with new arrangements and narration of original poetry by Yara Zgheib. The show also includes mesmerizing dance performances choreographed by Erika Keller and performed by a talented cast of dancers.

Jeffrey Charles Palmer will join for special vocal performances. This unique and captivating event promises to be an unforgettable experience, exploring the search for beauty in a corrupted world through the combined art forms of music, dance, and poetry. Join us under the stars at The Ailey Studios for a transcendent evening of creativity and inspiration.






Related Stories
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from BC/EFAs Easter Bonnet Competition Photo
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from BC/EFA's Easter Bonnet Competition
The theater community rallied together once again with spirited skits, dynamic dance and brilliant bonnets as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Easter Bonnet Competition returned April 24 and 25, 2023. The performances celebrated in-theater Red Bucket appeals that raised $3,601,355 for meals and medication, health care and hope for those who need them most.
United Palace to Celebrate the Tony Awards With Special Programming Photo
United Palace to Celebrate the Tony Awards With Special Programming
The Tony Awards and United Palace will present a series of community events in celebration of The 76th Annual Tony Awards which will broadcast live from the historic United Palace for the first time on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  
Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Posters; IMAX Tickets On Sale Photo
Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Posters; IMAX Tickets On Sale
To celebrate one month until the release of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic, character posters have been released. The photos offer a new look at Flouder, Sebastian, and more! Advance IMAX tickets for the film are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
Photos: See New Images of JoJo & Derek Klena in MOULIN ROUGE! Photo
Photos: See New Images of JoJo & Derek Klena in MOULIN ROUGE!
See new photos of Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque as Satine, Derek Klena as Christian and more in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You


Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 SeasonFlorence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season
April 26, 2023

American Repertory Theatre has announced titles for its 2023/24 Season, including the highly-anticipated new musical adaptation Gatsby featuring an original score from award-winning recording artist, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine. 
FROZEN Regional Premiere is Coming To Tuacahn In 2024FROZEN Regional Premiere is Coming To Tuacahn In 2024
April 26, 2023

Next year, everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, won’t have to just imagine how much cooler he’ll be in summer — he can feel it first-hand when Disney’s Frozen comes to the Tuacahn stage in 2024. Learn how to purchase tickets!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK; SOME LIKE IT HOT; & More Lead Nominations for Outer Critics Circle AwardsNEW YORK, NEW YORK; SOME LIKE IT HOT; & More Lead Nominations for Outer Critics Circle Awards
April 26, 2023

The Outer Critics Circle has announced the nominees for the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Leading the pack with the most honors of the season is the Broadway musical New York, New York, with twelve nominations. Check out the full list of nominations here!
& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
April 26, 2023

& Juliet is hitting the road next year! The show will launch a multi-year tour in the  Fall of 2024, which will make stops across North America, including engagements in Charlotte, NC, Los  Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA & Washington, DC in its first year.
New Chaka Khan Musical I'M EVERY WOMAN Will Premiere in the West End Next YearNew Chaka Khan Musical I'M EVERY WOMAN Will Premiere in the West End Next Year
April 26, 2023

The life and songs of 10-time GRAMMY Award-winner Chaka Khan are being developed into a major new West End show - 'I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical'. Learn more about the show here!
share