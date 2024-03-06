DOUBT Announces Extension Ahead of Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Have no doubts about Broadway's newest revival! Roundabout Theatre Company just announced by popular demand a one-week extension of the new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable. The limited engagement is extended through Sunday, April 21, 2024 only, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway.

Doubt is directed by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis, starring Academy Award & Tony nominee Amy Ryan as “Sister Aloysius,” Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber as “Father Brendan Flynn,” Obie & Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller,” and Drama Desk & Lortel Award nominee Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.”

The design team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Linda Cho (Costumes), Kenneth Posner (Lights), and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound).

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.