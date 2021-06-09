DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS at the Royal Albert Hall Will Stream on Disney+

Disney's Broadway Hits, the 2016 concert held at Royal Albert Hall, will be available on Disney+ beginning July 2, 2021.

In 2016, Disney's Broadway Hits returned to the world-famous Royal Albert Hall, featuring songs from award-winning Disney on Broadway shows performed live by world-class singers from the West End and beyond. The concert includes Ava Brennan, Shaun Escoffery, Willemijn Verkaik and Anton Zetterholm, all accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Keith Lockhart.

This musical extravaganza features songs from best-loved Tony® and Academy Award®-winning scores including Beauty and the Beast, Aida, The Lion King, Aladdin, Mary Poppins, Tarzan® and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

This memorable musical showcase celebrates the exceptional talent of some of today's greatest composers and lyricists, including Kristin Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Alan Menken, Elton John, Tim Rice, Phil Collins as well as Richard & Robert Sherman.

