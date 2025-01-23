News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DEATH BECOMES HER Cast to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Their performance will air on Monday, January 27 at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

By: Jan. 23, 2025
DEATH BECOMES HER Cast to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tune into The Tonight Show next week to watch the cast of Death Becomes Her perform from the hit musical.

LATEST NEWS

DEATH BECOMES HER Cast to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Video: Michael Mayer Is Digging Into a New Kind of AIDA at the Met
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Licensing Available to High Schools
Foster, Platt, Zegler, & Woods Join TRISHA PAYTAS' BIG BROADWAY DREAM

Though members of the company have performed on morning and daytime television, this will serve as their first late-night appearance for the show. Their Tonight Show visit will air on Monday, January 27 at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

Death Becomes Her stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman 




Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Tumbler Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Tumbler
Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Pullover Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Pullover
Buy a Death Becomes Her Person Tote Death Becomes Her Person Tote
Buy a Death Becomes Her Furious Long Sleeve Death Becomes Her Furious Long Sleeve
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos