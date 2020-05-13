Dance Captain Dance Attack
DCDA Rewind: Can You Get the Job Done with Choreography from HAMILTON?

Put on your dancing shoes, because DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK is back! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

Today we rewind to challenge you with choreography from a past episode. Watch as Ben is non-stop with Hamilton's David Guzman. Can you keep up?

Now it's your turn to be the star! Gather your dance troupe, theatre group, friends, family, glee club, show choir, fellow dancers, singers actors, dreamers etc. and film yourselves performing the learned choreography at your school, church, studio, theater, grocery store, barnyard (wherever the spirit moves you), post it on Instagram, and tag @officialbroadwayworld and #DCDA. Get creative and get ready to sweat, laugh and have a DANCE ATTACK!!!

