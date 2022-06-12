DANA H.'s Deirdre O'Connell Wins 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Deirdre O'Connell has won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for DANA H.

O'Connell's stage credits include: By the Water (MTC/Lortel nomination), The Way West (Labyrinth Theater Company, Steppenwolf Theatre), Little Children Dream of God (Roundabout Theatre Company), Scarcity (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater), The Vandal (The Flea), Magic/Bird (Broadway), Circle Mirror Transformation (Playwrights Horizons, Obie and Drama Desk awards), In the Wake (The Public Theater, Los Angeles Ovation Award, The Richard Seff Actor's Equity Award, Lortel nomination).

Film: The Boy Downstairs; Gabriel; In the Radiant City; Synecdoche, NY; Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind; Fearless. TV: "The Path" (two seasons), recurring on "Nurse Jackie" and "The Affair." Deirdre has been honored with an Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Performance and a Lilly Award.

DANA H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.