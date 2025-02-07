Rialto Chatter: Will A WICKED Medley Kick Off The 2025 Academy Awards?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There is much rumor and speculotion that a Wicked medley will open the 2025 Academy Awards! First reported by Matthew Belloni of Puck, stars Ariana Grande and Cnthia Erivo, are rumored to be opening the ceremony with a medley of songs from the blockbuster musical.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declined to comment. Belloni added that the inclusion of Wicked in the show"makes sense" because "in a year with mostly little-seen nominees, the telecast is leading with its best asset."

Wicked is one of the evening's most nominated contenders, earning 10 nominations, including Best Picture. Grande and Erivo are also nominated for their roles in the film.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here. Wicked will also debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 4, 2025 and be available to stream on Peacock sometime in 2025.

In addition to the original theatrical version, experience the magic of the film with a dazzling bonus Sing-Along version, a 40-minute journey through Oz that celebrates the film’s transformative on-screen magic, deleted & extended scenes, and more.