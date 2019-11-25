Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Renner & More Win Hollywood Music in Media Awards

The 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards were held just last week at The Avalon, in Hollywood, honoring some of the industry's finest talent, including Broadway veteran and Harriet star, Cynthia Erivo.

The Hollywood Music In Media Awards™ (HMMA) is the first award organization to honor original music (Song and Score) in all visual media from around the globe including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries and special programs. The HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees of key awards shows that are announced months later. The HMMA main event features live music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters and artists. The HMMA also celebrates emerging, independent artists and music influencers from around the globe for creative and innovative contributions.



The Hollywood Music In Media Academy was created as a statutory voting body of entertainment professionals and journalists to assist in the selection of winners from designated nomination categories within the Hollywood Music In Media Awards. The HMMA also includes an Advisory Board consisting of professionals from various facets of entertainment including, but not limited to, Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), the Television Academy, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), The Recording Academy (NARAS), Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF), performing rights organizations, journalists and music executives.

2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards Winners:

ORIGINAL SCORE - FEATURE FILM (Tie!)

Hildur Guðnadóttir - JOKER

Marco Beltrami | Buck Sanders - FORD V FERRARI

ORIGINAL SCORE - SCI-FI/FANTASY

Alan Silvestri - AVENGERS: ENDGAME

ORIGINAL SCORE - HORROR FILM

Michael Abels - US

ORIGINAL SCORE - ANIMATED FILM

John Powell - HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD

ORIGINAL SCORE - DOCUMENTARY

Jeff Beal - THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM

ORIGINAL SONG - FEATURE FILM

"Stand Up" from HARRIET

Written by Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell. Performed by Cynthia Erivo

ORIGINAL SONG - DOCUMENTARY

"Sun, Flood, or Drought" From THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM

Written by Scott Avett and Seth Avett. Performed by The Avett Brothers

ORIGINAL SONG - ANIMATED FILM

"Beautiful Life" from ABOMINABLE

Written by Bleta Rexha, David Saint Fleur, Samuel James Zammarelli, Nicholas Black, Christopher Tempest. Performed by Bebe Rexha

MUSIC DOCUMENTARY/SPECIAL PROGRAM

ECHO IN THE CANYON Directed by Andrew Slater. Produced by Eric Barrett and Jakob Dylan

ORIGINAL SCORE - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Kris Bowers - WHEN THEY SEE US

ORIGINAL SONG - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

"Time Loop" from SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE Music and lyrics by Phonte Coleman, Lorenzo Ferguson, Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, Evan Williams, and Rob Haze

MAIN TITLE THEME - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

Steven Price - OUR PLANET

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION - FILM

Mary Ramos - ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION - TELEVISION

Catherine Grieves & David Holmes - KILLING EVE

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION - VIDEO GAME

Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro and Alex Hackford - DAYS GONE

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 - VA OST

ORIGINAL SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM

Dara Taylor - COLDWELL

ORIGINAL SONG - INDEPENDENT FILM

lionel Cohen & Ollie Gabriel - "She's Setting Fire to the Floor" from MOB TOWN

ORIGINAL SCORE - SHORT FILM (Live Action)

J. M. Quintana Cámara - PAPER BOATS

ORIGINAL SCORE - SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Amie Doherty - MAROONED

ORIGINAL SCORE - VIDEO GAME

Sarah Schachner - CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE

ORIGINAL SONG - VIDEO GAME

"Saudade" (feat. Shim) - RESIDENT EVIL 2 written by Cody Matthew Johnson and Shim. Lyrics by Shim, Cody Matthew Johnson, and Jeff Rona. Performed by by Shim, Peter DiStephano, Cody Matthew Johnson, and Elmo Lovano

SONG/SCORE - MOBILE VIDEO GAME

Inon Zur - THE ELDER SCROLLS: BLADES

SONG/SCORE - TRAILER

Mark Hannah - ROMA (Official Trailer)

ORIGINAL SCORE - SHORT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Jesica Yap - HOME

MAIN TITLE TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Khaled Al Kammar - Qabeel

ORIGINAL SONG/SCORE - COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

"Main Attraction" - JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE Written by Jeremy Renner and Eric Zayne, performed by Jeremy Renner

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You