Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Renner & More Win Hollywood Music in Media Awards
The 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards were held just last week at The Avalon, in Hollywood, honoring some of the industry's finest talent, including Broadway veteran and Harriet star, Cynthia Erivo.
The Hollywood Music In Media Awards™ (HMMA) is the first award organization to honor original music (Song and Score) in all visual media from around the globe including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries and special programs. The HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees of key awards shows that are announced months later. The HMMA main event features live music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters and artists. The HMMA also celebrates emerging, independent artists and music influencers from around the globe for creative and innovative contributions.
The Hollywood Music In Media Academy was created as a statutory voting body of entertainment professionals and journalists to assist in the selection of winners from designated nomination categories within the Hollywood Music In Media Awards. The HMMA also includes an Advisory Board consisting of professionals from various facets of entertainment including, but not limited to, Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), the Television Academy, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), The Recording Academy (NARAS), Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF), performing rights organizations, journalists and music executives.
2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards Winners:
ORIGINAL SCORE - FEATURE FILM (Tie!)
Hildur Guðnadóttir - JOKER
Marco Beltrami | Buck Sanders - FORD V FERRARI
ORIGINAL SCORE - SCI-FI/FANTASY
Alan Silvestri - AVENGERS: ENDGAME
ORIGINAL SCORE - HORROR FILM
Michael Abels - US
ORIGINAL SCORE - ANIMATED FILM
John Powell - HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
ORIGINAL SCORE - DOCUMENTARY
Jeff Beal - THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM
ORIGINAL SONG - FEATURE FILM
"Stand Up" from HARRIET
Written by Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell. Performed by Cynthia Erivo
ORIGINAL SONG - DOCUMENTARY
"Sun, Flood, or Drought" From THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM
Written by Scott Avett and Seth Avett. Performed by The Avett Brothers
ORIGINAL SONG - ANIMATED FILM
"Beautiful Life" from ABOMINABLE
Written by Bleta Rexha, David Saint Fleur, Samuel James Zammarelli, Nicholas Black, Christopher Tempest. Performed by Bebe Rexha
MUSIC DOCUMENTARY/SPECIAL PROGRAM
ECHO IN THE CANYON Directed by Andrew Slater. Produced by Eric Barrett and Jakob Dylan
ORIGINAL SCORE - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
Kris Bowers - WHEN THEY SEE US
ORIGINAL SONG - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
"Time Loop" from SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE Music and lyrics by Phonte Coleman, Lorenzo Ferguson, Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, Evan Williams, and Rob Haze
MAIN TITLE THEME - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES
Steven Price - OUR PLANET
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION - FILM
Mary Ramos - ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION - TELEVISION
Catherine Grieves & David Holmes - KILLING EVE
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION - VIDEO GAME
Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro and Alex Hackford - DAYS GONE
SOUNDTRACK ALBUM
RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 - VA OST
ORIGINAL SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM
Dara Taylor - COLDWELL
ORIGINAL SONG - INDEPENDENT FILM
lionel Cohen & Ollie Gabriel - "She's Setting Fire to the Floor" from MOB TOWN
ORIGINAL SCORE - SHORT FILM (Live Action)
J. M. Quintana Cámara - PAPER BOATS
ORIGINAL SCORE - SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Amie Doherty - MAROONED
ORIGINAL SCORE - VIDEO GAME
Sarah Schachner - CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE
ORIGINAL SONG - VIDEO GAME
"Saudade" (feat. Shim) - RESIDENT EVIL 2 written by Cody Matthew Johnson and Shim. Lyrics by Shim, Cody Matthew Johnson, and Jeff Rona. Performed by by Shim, Peter DiStephano, Cody Matthew Johnson, and Elmo Lovano
SONG/SCORE - MOBILE VIDEO GAME
Inon Zur - THE ELDER SCROLLS: BLADES
SONG/SCORE - TRAILER
Mark Hannah - ROMA (Official Trailer)
ORIGINAL SCORE - SHORT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
Jesica Yap - HOME
MAIN TITLE TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
Khaled Al Kammar - Qabeel
ORIGINAL SONG/SCORE - COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT
"Main Attraction" - JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE Written by Jeremy Renner and Eric Zayne, performed by Jeremy Renner
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
