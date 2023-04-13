Courtney Mack & Natalie Paris to Join SIX National Tour Aragon Company

Original UK cast member Natalie Paris and Original Broadway cast member Courtney Mack will join the North American Aragon tour of SIX beginning May 9 as Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard, respectively. Jasmine Forsberg, currently playing Jane Seymour, will depart April 29 and Didi Romero, currently playing Katherine Howard, will depart May 7.

The tour is currently playing at the Venetian® Resort Las Vegas and will begin performances at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles on May 9. A full tour route of both the Aragon and Boleyn companies can be viewed here.

Paris and Mack join Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva and Kelly Denice Taylor.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

SIX is written by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-Winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, and on a UK tour. The "Boleyn" North American Tour company is currently performing at The Providence Performing Arts Center.

(Jane Seymour). Natalie trained at The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and RADA. She appeared in West End productions of Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Joseph, Sunday In the Park with George, Billy Elliot. The original Jane Seymour in SIX, where she was nominated for an Olivier, and also features on the original cast recording which has received over 200,000,000 streams.

(Katherine Howard) is thrilled to join the Argon Tour! She previously was an alternate in SIX on Broadway and covered Boleyn, Howard, and Parr. Regional: SIX (CST, A.R.T, Citadel Theatre, Ordway) Heathers: The Musical, Ghost: The musical, Million Dollar Quartet, Mamma Mia!, Cabaret, Side Show. BFA in MT, Columbia College Chicago. Love and thanks to my husband Treysen and my family! IG: @courtneypmack