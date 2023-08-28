Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in September

Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers, Center Theatre Group’s 2:22: A Ghost Story) will take on the role of Audrey, alongside film, television, and stage star Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise, Kiss Me Kate, In the Heights) as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors beginning September 26 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Watch a video of their announcement below!

“Little Shop has been my #1 favorite musical since I first saw a community production growing up in Richmond, Virginia. The music is so wonderful & I love Audrey. I relate to her scrappiness and finding beauty in the simple things,” says Constance Wu. “I am so excited to be in this production, singing and performing alongside the brilliant Corbin Bleu, and enjoying the thrill of live & alive theater with the audience.”

“I’ve been a fan of Little Shop since childhood - I watched the film on repeat. It’s a perfect musical and this is definitely a dream fulfilling moment for me,” says Corbin Bleu. “I am really looking forward to performing with Constance and finding our Seymour & Audrey dynamic. We both love and crave live theater – our mutual excitement is kinetic.”

Named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of the Year, Constance Wu has starred in the seminal films Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, in addition to multiple notable TV series such as Amazon’s “The Terminal List” opposite Chris Pratt, and ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” as well as several stage productions in Los Angeles, including the recent 2:22: A Ghost Story.

Corbin Bleu burst onto the international stage as a triple threat in the High School Musical franchise and has gone on to star in multiple acclaimed Broadway musicals – including Kiss Me Kate, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, Godspell, and In the Heights. He won a Chita Rivera Award for Best Male Broadway Dancer, and placed 2nd on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.

Wu and Bleu will star alongside Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Heidi Chronicles, “Mercy Street”) and Brad Oscar(Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Mushnik, respectively, as well as Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as, Camryn Hampton, Najah Hetsberger, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Kevin Pariseau.

Jeremy Jordan will play his final performance as Seymour on Sunday, September 17 and Joy Woodswill play her final performance as Audrey on Sunday, September 24.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival ofLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

The LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS design team features Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A./Jason Thinger, General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello, Production Management is by Tinc Productions and Production Stage Management is by Sara Sahin.

Constance Wu

(Audrey) is a Golden Globe-nominated actress and was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of the Year. Theatre: 2:22: A Ghost Story, And the Earth Moved, Ping Pong Diplomacy, The Tempest, Fuente Ovejuna, Much Ado About Nothing. Film: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony Pictures); Wish Dragon (Netflix); I Was a Simple Man (Strand Releasing); Hustlers (STXfilms); Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.); Sound of My Voice (Fox Searchlight). Television: “The Terminal List” (Amazon); “Solos” (Amazon); “Fresh Off the Boat” (ABC); “Dimension 404” (Hulu). Constance holds a BFA in Acting from SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Theatre Arts.

Corbin Bleu

(Seymour), a versatile and accomplished individual, comes from an extensive background in film, television, and theatre. The 32-year-old has established himself as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, voiceover/recording artist, host/television personality, and producer. Bleu is best known for his role as Chad Danforth in Disney’s Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise. His Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer), Godspell (Jesus), and In the Heights (Usnavi). Other stage highlights include Hairspray(Seaweed) and Mamma Mia! (Sky) at The Hollywood Bowl, The Muny's centennial season production of Singin' in the Rain, Anything Goes, and the world premiere of Summer Stock at the Goodspeed Opera house. His TV credits include: the Hallmark Channel movie Love, For Real, the Lifetime Holiday movie A Christmas Dance Reunion, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, “Dynasty”, “Supergirl”, “Chicago Med”, “The Middle”, “The Fosters”, “Castle”, “Psych”, “Franklin & Bash”, and “Blue Bloods”, “Dancing with the Stars” (placing second), “The Real Dirty Dancing” (first place). Film credits include To Write Love on Her Arms (opposite Kat Dennings), Nurse 3-D, and The Monkey's Paw to name a few. Corbin is the Chair of the National Advisory Board of the Looking Ahead Program, a division of Entertainment Community Fund (f/k/a The Actors Fund), and dedicates himself to giving back through programs such as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Starlight Children’s Foundation, & the Make-a-Wish Foundation.