Composers Concordance's Ensemble to Present 'Operas, Songs & Poems'

On June 25th at 8pm ET, contemporary vocal music and poetry recitations intertwine on Composers Concordance's concert event entitled 'Operas, Songs, & Poems.' This 3rd annual collaboration between NYC and Beacon artists will be held at the Howland Cultural Center, which was the first building in the City of Beacon to receive the distinction of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places. David Amram's 'Pull my Daisy Reimagined,' Faye-Ellen Silverman's 'Channeling Twain: Advice for Our Time,' Debra Kaye's 'Snow', and Gene Pritsker's 'The Meeting', a mini-opera on a story by Roger Aplon, will be featured.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.

Listing Information

Operas, Songs, & Poems

Saturday, June 25

8pm ET

Howland Cultural Center

477 Main Street

Beacon, NY 12508

a??Covid Health and Safety: Masks are still required. To attend

the concert you must be fully vaccinated with proof at the door.

Composers:

David Amram, William Anderson, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Brad Hubbard, Debra Kaye, Eugene W. McBride, Craig Pallett, Gene Pritsker, Faye-Ellen Silverman, and Roger Tréfousse.

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble:

Charles Coleman - baritone

Adriana Valdez - soprano

Juan Del Bosco - tenor

Gene Pritsker - electric guitar/conductor

William Anderson - classcial guitar

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Brad Hubbard - bari sax

Jai Jeffryes - piano/conductor

Eugene W. McBride - piano

Roger Aplon- poet/narrator

Robert C. Ford - poet/narrator

Special guest performer: David Amram

About Composers Concordance

Staying in rotation for 38 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.