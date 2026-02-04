Composers Concordance To Present IMITATIONS Concert

Composers Concordance will present Imitations, a concert focused on the use of imitation as a compositional device in contemporary music. The program will feature modern fugues, canons, and works that respond creatively to the idea of musical replication and variation.

The concert will be performed by the CompCord Ensemble with special guest performers. Highlighted works include Gene Pritsker’s Everyday I Have The Fugues and Cold Gin Variations, Audrey Morse’s Two Part Invention, and Arthur Kampela’s Fuga à la Bach.

Additional works on the program include compositions by Raickovich, Schwendinger, Vesic, Zaki, and other contemporary composers, offering a range of approaches to imitation and transformation across styles and techniques.