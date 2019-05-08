Composers Concordance Presents 'Best In Show' Dog Event

May. 8, 2019  

Composers Concordance Presents 'Best In Show' Dog Event

This concert's one for the dogs! All the music will have been inspired in some way by our canine companions. We invite audience members to bring along their dogs to participate in a Best In Show.

Yes, the dogs will amble around St. Marks Church, and then a judge, will pick the cutest dog to grace the event! The winner will receive Human / Canine Fashion Accessories by designer Milica Paranosic.

Rose the Singing Dog might just sing along to some of the music performed. (-We don't know yet whether Rose will actually perform or will perhaps be too shy, so come by and see for yourself!)

For more information, visit: http://www.composersconcordance.com. St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, 131 E 10th St (2nd Ave), NYC 10003.



