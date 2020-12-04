Composers Concordance Premieres Works Written As Duets For Distanced Musicians

On Wednesday, December 30, Composers Concordance bids 2020 farewell with a concert featuring compositions written as duets for electric guitar and distanced music collaborators.

Gene Pritsker says of the idea, "While we are all staying at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, I decided to start this project where I write a bunch of duets for myself on electric guitar and my various composer/performer friends playing a dizzying variety of instruments. The basic idea is I write a duo for them, and call these Pandemic Dances and they write a duo for me, we record our parts at home and release it on this album."

Composers/Performers: Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Dan Cooper, Mark Kostabi, Alon Nechushtan, Thomas Piercy, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Sean Satin, Tania Stavreva.

Limited, in-person seating to 15 audience members. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. The ticket price for an in-person audience includes free drinks.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

