Composers Concordance Premieres Works Written As Duets For Distanced Musicians
On Wednesday, December 30, Composers Concordance bids 2020 farewell with a concert.
On Wednesday, December 30, Composers Concordance bids 2020 farewell with a concert featuring compositions written as duets for electric guitar and distanced music collaborators.
Gene Pritsker says of the idea, "While we are all staying at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, I decided to start this project where I write a bunch of duets for myself on electric guitar and my various composer/performer friends playing a dizzying variety of instruments. The basic idea is I write a duo for them, and call these Pandemic Dances and they write a duo for me, we record our parts at home and release it on this album."
Composers/Performers: Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Dan Cooper, Mark Kostabi, Alon Nechushtan, Thomas Piercy, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Sean Satin, Tania Stavreva.
Limited, in-person seating to 15 audience members. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. The ticket price for an in-person audience includes free drinks.
The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell Join LA Philharmonic for MUSICALS AND THE MOVIES on PBS
On Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. tune into Musicals and the Movies featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars. ...
PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN
Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year....
Theatre Professionals Launch Online Catalog Featuring Unique Art, Including Scarves, Masks, Wine Classes and More
The website features the unique art of over 100 theatre professionals. The 'Artists SurTHRIVING Catalog' is the perfect place to do your holiday shopp...
Photo Flash: Matthew Morrison Stars in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!
Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the sto...
VIDEO: First Look at Matthew Morrison in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!
Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the sto...
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is Now Available For Licensing Through Concord Theatricals
The Spongebob Musical is now available for licensing through Concord Theatricals! The production is available for schools, colleges, universities, and...