Comic Rhonda Hansome Joins EAT DRINK LAUGH Comedy Show to PANGEA

Actor/comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will be among the performers featured at Eat Drink Laugh live comedy showcase on Saturday, November 1st @ Pangea Restaurant-Cabaret in Manhattan’s East Village. Rhonda will be joined by host Paul Hallasy and a lineup including: Eric Spahn, Joe Fulton, Jean Kim, Joan Reinmuth, Mindy Matijasevic, Bob Greenberg, Rob Sajous , Mike Hernandez, Tom Padovano and Terry Ann Zander.
Located at 178 Second Avenue (11th Street), Pangea can be reached by taking the "N" or "R" train to 8th Street or the #6 to Astor Place in Manhattan. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and there is a $20 minimum. All sales are final. Seating is first come first serve.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over 40 production credits at venues located in the NYC metropolitan area. Nominated for Best Director (Dust of Egypt) in the 2022 NY Theater Festival, Rhonda created and performed her solo show "Lie Baby Lie" as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene FrankelTheatre in October 2021. Hansome also served as a host at the Sixth Annual Black Women In Comedy Laff Fest held in NYC earlier this year.
