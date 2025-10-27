Comic Rhonda Hansome Joins EAT DRINK LAUGH Comedy Show to PANGEA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor/comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will be among the performers featured at Eat Drink Laugh live comedy showcase on Saturday, November 1st @ Pangea Restaurant-Cabaret in Manhattan’s East Village. Rhonda will be joined by host Paul Hallasy and a lineup including: Eric Spahn, Joe Fulton, Jean Kim, Joan Reinmuth, Mindy Matijasevic, Bob Greenberg, Rob Sajous , Mike Hernandez, Tom Padovano and Terry Ann Zander.

Located at 178 Second Avenue (11th Street), Pangea can be reached by taking the "N" or "R" train to 8th Street or the #6 to Astor Place in Manhattan. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and there is a $20 minimum. All sales are final. Seating is first come first serve.