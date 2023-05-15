Colombian Pop Icon Santiago Cruz Comes To Carnegie Hall On November 4

With a career spanning more than 20 years, the singer and songwriter from Tolima is one of the most important Colombian artists in the international pop music scene.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike Photo 1 Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 3 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo 4 Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast

Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Colombian pop icon Santiago Cruz will perform at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hallon Saturday, November 4, 2023.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, the singer and songwriter from Tolima is one of the most important Colombian artists in the international pop music scene, winning multiple awards and being nominated for four Latin Grammys.

On February 9th, Cruz released his ninth album, "Nueve", produced by Juan Pablo Vega and with the special collaboration of Andrés Cepeda on his single "El Gran Teatro". He is currently a judge on the prime time talent and reality show "La Descarga" on Caracol. He kicked off his "Después de la Tormenta Tour" in 2023, which included an unforgettable sold out show at Bogota's Movistar Arena.

In September 2021, Cruz published his first book, "Diciembre, otra vez", a story written in present tense of different episodes of his life in which he tells his journey as an artist, his point of view about different musical, industry and social aspects, as well as his personal transformation.

This show will be performed in Spanish.

Tickets are $45.00, $65.00, $85.00 and $150.00 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.carnegiehall.org starting on Friday, May 19 at 11:00AM.




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films Photo
Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films

The new film Meet Me Where I Am will premiere in July at The Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as part of Dances with Films: LA. Directed by Grant Garry, the film features Anthony Rapp (RENT, Star Trek: Discovery) as he details the loss of his mother and composer Jonathan Larson.

Video: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Being on Broadway & More Photo
Video: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Being on Broadway & More

Watch as the cast and creative team from & Juliet on Broadway joins SiriusXM host Julie James for an exclusive conversation airing on SiriusXM’s On Broadway.

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings Welcome to DeSantis Photo
Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'

Let go (go, go) of the past now and say 'hello' to Randy Rainbow's latest parody! This time, he spoofs Hairspray's 'Welcome to the 60s' with 'Welcome to DeSantis'.

Broadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines Has Passed Away

Broadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines has passed away. 


More Hot Stories For You

Listen: Rob McClure Talks Kindness On Broadway & More On THE ART OF KINDNESS PodcastListen: Rob McClure Talks Kindness On Broadway & More On THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast
Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With FilmsAnthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films
Video: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Recording the Album, How it Feels to be on Broadway & MoreVideo: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Recording the Album, How it Feels to be on Broadway & More
Broadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines Has Passed AwayBroadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines Has Passed Away

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You









close sound sound