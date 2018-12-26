Cliff Bleszinski Joins Producing Team of HADESTOWN

Video game designer Cliff Bleszinski revealed on Twitter today that he's taking a foray into live entertainment joining the producing team of upcoming Broadway musical Hadestown. Bleszinski joins the producing team featuring Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

NEWS!



I'm officially co-producing this show.



That's my next gig!



(Crazy, eh?!)



It's on Spotify, give it a go. It's fantastic! https://t.co/Ew7Tr1QsHA - Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) December 26, 2018

Hadestown, the new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, developed with director and Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin. As previously announced, Hadestown will begin previews on Broadway Friday, March 22 ahead of a Wednesday, April 17 official opening night.

Hadestown follows two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites audiences on an epic journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against fear. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team for Broadway features Drama Desk Award nominee Rachel Hauck (set design), three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Bessie Award winner David Neumann(choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia(dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

The Hadestown live original cast recording is available in stores and digitally. For more information on where to get the album and to sign up for email updates for Hadestown, please visit http://www.hadestown.com/.

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

