Claire Lyon of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul, Feels She 'Hit the Jackpot' But Admits 'Survivor's Guilt'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the production of The Phantom of the Opera in Seoul, South Korea is continuing to run amidst the pandemic. Last month, the production extended through August 8, having originally been set to close on June 27.

Claire Lyon, who plays Christine in the production, says she feels lucky that the company is continuing to perform.

"I just feel so fortunate and can't believe my luck," Lyon told ABC. "We hit the jackpot in terms of being here at this time in Seoul. We've come to a country where they were able to nip this in the bud with tracing and tracking and hygiene measures and the government has reacted so quickly that even restaurants and shopping have been open."

While she recognizes her fortunate situation, Lyon said she does feel for the rest of the theatre industry that is struggling at this time.

"There's some survivor's guilt in a way because it's devastating that every other person in this industry is out of work," she said.

Lyon hopes that their company can help others across the world to successfully reopen.

"We're hopefully serving as a model of what can work," she said.

Read more on ABC.

Last month, a video was released detailing the safety measures that are being taken at the theatre where The Phantom of the Opera is being performed, to ensure the safety of the cast, crew, and audiences. The video can be viewed here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You