Christine Dwyer Launches THE LEADING LADIES OF BROADWAY Performance Series With Rachel Potter, Syndee Winters, and Lilli Cooper!

Broadway star Christine Dwyer is bringing songs, storytelling and top-Broadway talent online with The Leading Ladies of Broadway - a new virtual performance series that highlights women and "badass ladies" that premieres Thursday May 21st online at 7:00pm ET.

Joining Dwyer for the premiere are Tony Award-nominated Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, Spongebob on Broadway, Spring Awakening), Rachel Potter (The X Factor, Evita, The Addams Family) and Syndee Winters (Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton, Motown, NBC Live Jesus Christ Superstar).

"I am thrilled to share a social platform with these incredible women who will not only share stories and their voices, but help our community of friends and fans come together during this pandemic," says Dwyer.

"Community is so important at this time, and it is exciting to begin what, I feel, is the start of a movement where strong women with incredible talent can showcase themselves and empower those of any gender with love and strength."

The Leading Ladies of Broadway premieres on Christine Dwyer's Facebook Live Thursday May 21st at 7:00pm ET. A virtual tip jar will be available that evening for those that would like to give back to the performers.

