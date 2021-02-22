Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

a musical celebration of the music and life of Edit Piaf

Feb. 22, 2021  
Christine Andreas sings 'Piaf, No Regrets' from the Cabaret Project St. Louis

Two-time Tony Nominee Christine Andreas sings Piaf, No Regrets - a musical celebration of the music and life of Edit Piaf. Streaming Saturday, February 20th and 27th from the Cabaret Project St. Louis.

The Cabaret Project of St. Louis, is a non-profit 501-C3 organization with a mission to support, develop and sustain the art of cabaret and song performance in St. Louis. We achieve this mission through high-level public performances for the community, impactful arts education programs for teens and adults, along with performance opportunities for adults

Get your $25 tickets here!


