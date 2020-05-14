Christiane Noll, Brent Barrett & More to Perform in KRITZERLAND @ HOME AGAIN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

For the 106th Kritzerland show, Kritzerland is once again doing the show on Facebook and YouTube Live. For the June show, there's a great cast, it's more ambitious than the May show, and once again any donations would go to the Group Rep Theater in North Hollywood. Last month's donations were incredibly helpful to them and they are still struggling to stay alive until theater comes back. While the theme of the show won't be revealed until show time, it will be the usual eclectic and fun Kritzerland show, filled with songs that are romantic, funny, and touching. It's free, it's easy to watch on either Facebook or YouTube. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty, with the technical expertise of Hartley Powers.

FEATURED PERFORMERS (Bios):

BRENT BARRETT [Broadway: West Side Story (Tony), Grand Hotel (Baron), Candide (Max), Chicago (Billy), Annie Get Your Gun (Frank Butler); West End: Grand Hotel (Baron), Kiss Me Kate (Fred)]

DANIEL THOMAS BELLUSCI [is an LA native, and the 1st place winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre Playhouse]

CHRISTIANE NOLL [Broadway: Ragtime (Mother), Jekyll & Hyde (Emma), It Ain't Nothin' but the Blues; Nat'l: Grease (Sandy), Miss Saigon (Ellen), Unrinetown (Hope) City of Angels (Mallory/Avril)]

KERRY O'MALLEY [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]

HARTLEY POWERS: [Regional: A Carol Christmas (Carol), Avenue Q (Kate Monster/Lucy-the-Slut), The Man Who Came to Dinner (Maggie), Tongue of a Bird (Charlotte/US); Film: Mr. Saturday Night]

SAMI STAITMAN [Off B'way: The Green Room-A Musical (Anna Kearns); Regional: Welcome to My World (Molly) TGC-Burbank, Singing in the Rain, Cabrillo; L'il Abner LACC; TV: House of Lies]

ADRIENNE STIEFEL [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]ROBERT YACKO [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

Facebook LIVE link:

https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos

YouTube LIVE link:

https://www.youtube.com/user/haineshisway/featured?view_as=subscriber

The vent is FREE. If inclined, we are suggesting donations to the Group Rep (a 46 year old small theater in NoHo, California):

https://thegrouprep.com/show/donations/

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You