Children's Performer Laurie Berkner Returns To NYC With GREATEST HITS Solo Concert

Beloved children’s musician Laurie Berkner will return to Manhattan this fall with a Greatest Hits solo concert on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture (2 West 64th Street, New York, NY).

“I’m thrilled to be once again performing in my hometown of New York City!” says Berkner. “I can’t wait to swim like fish, jump like Harry the Chipmunk, and march like dinosaurs with all the kids and families there!”

ABOUT THE CONCERT

The performance will feature fan favorites spanning Berkner’s 25-year career, including “Victor Vito,” “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),” “Pig on Her Head,” “We Are the Dinosaurs,” “Rocketship Run,” and “The Goldfish (Let’s Go Swimming),” as well as newer songs such as “Waiting for the Elevator,” “Onyx the Octopus,” and “Chipmunk at the Gas Pump.”

Audiences can expect an interactive, high-energy set encouraging kids (and grown-ups) to dance, move, and sing along. Families are invited to bring a stuffed animal “for their heads” to join in on the fun.

ABOUT LAURIE BERKNER

Called “the gold standard of the children’s music world” by Business Insider and “the Adele of the preschool crowd” by The New York Times, Laurie Berkner is one of the most recognized voices in children’s entertainment. A former New York City preschool music teacher, she has released 17 bestselling albums, sold millions of records, and earned more than 1.7 billion streams and 578 million YouTube views.

Her songs have become staples for families worldwide, from “We Are the Dinosaurs” to “I’m Gonna Catch You.” She was the first recording artist to appear in music videos on Noggin and Nick Jr., and she has performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the White House.

Berkner’s 17th album, Laurie Berkner Greatest Hits, was released in May 2025.