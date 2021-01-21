Chickenshed NYC Announces Winter Chickenshed Players Programs For Kids & Teens

Chickenshed NYC starts the New Year by offering an inclusive theatre online afterschool and weekend program for kids beginning at age 5 up to 18-wherever they come from.

Chickenshed Players, is a fun, no-audition theatrical program that welcomes and includes children and teens from all backgrounds and abilities. Players participate in age-grouped inclusive workshops ranging from 45 minutes for younger members to 90 minutes for tweens and teens. Specially trained teaching artists guide the young people in finding their voices through storytelling, music, movement, and even American Sign Language.

Artistic Director Cyndi Steele-Harrod said, "since the onset of COVID we have been finding the best ways to involve kids in theatre, using online platforms. Our teaching artists have learned some innovative techniques and are excited to be able to create and engage with the kids in this new arena."

"Both parents and our school partners told us that they want kids to have extracurricular activities without extracurricular exposure to COVID," added Chickenshed NYC President Elaine Finkletaub. "We have found a way to provide real, live theatrical experiences that can be accessed wherever the children and their families are located."

"Our process focuses on empowering each Player to share their individual creativity and strengths," said Steele-Harrod. "In doing so we cultivate and evolve a theatrical community borne from different backgrounds, abilities, and talents," she added.

Pre-COVID, Chickenshed Players' in-person, no-audition approach to creating original work was like nothing else in NYC. "The pandemic enabled us to offer our program nationally which is so exciting" Finkletaub said. "We are now planning for a future of both in-person and online programing so that we can continue to work with Players across the country."

Workshops cost $225-$300 for a ten-week program, with trial classes available. Chickenshed NYC also provides scholarships so that all young people can be included.

Details of all of our programs can be found at our website: https:///www.chickenshednyc.org.

Chickenshed NYC is committed to including young people of all abilities and backgrounds. Scholarships for all activities are available. For more information, contact Ali@chickenshednyc.org.

About Chickenshed NYC. Chickenshed NYC is the American cousin of London's Chickenshed Theatre Company, which for the past 45 years has pioneered inclusive theatre for children of all abilities and backgrounds. Chickenshed NYC builds theatrical communities on the belief that when everyone is included, everyone flourishes. It is a program of the American Friends of Chicken Shed, a U.S. charitable organization.