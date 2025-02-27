Cheyenne Jackson Joins Cast of Indie Coming-of-Age Film CHINESE SCHOOL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's Cheyenne Jackson has joined the cast of Chinese School, an upcoming indie coming of age comedy from writer-director William Kwok.

With a cast that also includes Olivia Rose Keegan,Tony Chung, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola,Toby Chau, Arkira Chantaratananond, and Ash Hurley in Chinese School, an indie coming-of-age comedy. The film marks Kwok's feature directorial debut.

According to Deadline, Chinese School will combine live-action and animation elements, and will include original songs.

Set in present-day New York City, the film tells the story of Jacky (Chau), a Chinese American teen who reluctantly spends his weekends at a Chinese language school with his longtime friend and bandmate, Monica (Chantaratananond).

However, his routine takes an unexpected turn when he meets Abigail (Keegan), a blonde, all-American, churchgoing girl who quickly becomes his dream crush. As Jacky navigates his growing feelings and the pressures around him, he embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and reflection.

Cheyenne Jackson is a Broadway veteran, having starred in productions such as Xanadu, All Shook Up, and Finian’s Rainbow. He is best known to television fans for memorable roles on American Horror Story, 30 Rock, and Glee. In addition to acting, he has a successful music career, releasing solo albums and live performances.