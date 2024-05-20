Chelsea Music Festival Presents MIDSUMMER NIGHT MAGIC— VISIONS & STORIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chelsea Music Festival celebrates its 15th season with nine evenings of concerts, conversation, and tastings with musicians, visual artists, chefs from June 21-29, 2024 - festival tickets are on sale now!

This summer Festival, led by Artistic Directors Melinda Lee Masur and Ken-David Masur presents "Connecting the Dots," which traces how music and art allow us to touch what seems intangible, repair what seems broken, and reimagine our interconnectedness with one another. The Festival will focus on the restorative powers of the arts as we examine ways that music and art both calm and reinvigorate the brain and nervous system.

For more information and ticketing, visit https://www.chelseamusicfestival.org/2024/connectingthedots.

The Festival is thrilled to invite audiences for a night celebrating the upcoming release of a brand new album by The Lee Trio, Midsummer Night Magic. With fantasies, legends and visions threading the evening's works, the Trio will perform works by Uljas Pulkkis and Robert Schumann from its new album alongside Dvorak's Dumky Trio, and Schumann songs and music by Thomas Ades performed by violinist Max Tan, baritone Daniel Gutmann, and pianist Maximillian Kromer.

For more information and ticketing, visit https://www.chelseamusicfestival.org/2024/connectingthedots/events/midsummer-night-magic-visions-stories

Prior to the concert, join us for a 6:00pm talk by Dr. Carlos Diaz Salazar of Columbia University's Zuckerman Institute. Dr. Diaz Salazar studies the role of microglia in synaptic development and the brain's capacity for healing, and will be exploring the ideas of brain connectivity, plasticity, and repair with audience members.

PROGRAM

Thomas Ades (b. 1971) | Märchentänze ("Dances from Fairytale") - III. A Skylark (2020)

Robert Schumann (1810-1856) | Liederkreis Op. 24 (1840)

Robert Schumann (1810-1856) | Piano Trio No. 2 in F Major, Op. 80 (1847)

Uljas Pulkkis (b.1975) | Fern Flowers (2015)

Antonin Dvořák (1841-1904) | Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, B. 166 (Dumky Trio) (1891)

FEATURING

Baritone | Daniel Gutmann

Violin | Max Tan

Piano | Maximillian Kromer

The Lee Trio

Violin | Lisa Lee

Cello | Angela Lee

Piano | Melinda Lee Masur

*Program subject to change

ABOUT THE CHELSEA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Chelsea Music Festival celebrates great music by convening world-leading musicians & artists in the performing, culinary, and visual arts for an international audience. The Festival invites artists, composers, and performers to collaborate in pursuit of new perspectives in artistic expression. Inspired by its Chelsea roots, the Festival reflects the creativity of one of New York City's most dynamic neighborhoods. Programs span musical genres ranging from classical to contemporary to jazz with a special emphasis on Festival commissions by composers whose works are not in the traditional western canon. In addition, the Festival hosts an online library of recordings so music enthusiasts, artists, and students alike can explore unique interpretations of classical, jazz, and contemporary works via high-quality videos of world-class performances. Since 2010, the Festival has established itself as a critically-acclaimed, accessible and interactive gateway to chamber music in non-traditional concert spaces such as art galleries, public squares, schools, and churches. Programming includes concerts, lectures, exhibitions, family events, and free outreach performances. In 2020, the Festival inaugurated its Online Encores and Online Originals YouTube series; Online Encores presents highlights from Festival archives while Online Originals presents new performances and recordings. We are proud to give emerging voices, particularly those of women and people of color, a stage and are working to build an audience and intimate community to support a new generation of musicians, composers, and artists. The Chelsea Music Festival Artistic Directors are Melinda Lee Masur and Ken-David Masur.