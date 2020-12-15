Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt
Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix The Prom Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for The Prom below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Anastasia!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
