Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Great Comet Challenge!

In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Tuck Everlasting!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
