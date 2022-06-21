Chazz Palminteri Celebrates 35 Years of A BRONX TALE At Town Hall with One Night Only Performance

Actor and playwright Chazz Palminteri will perform A Bronx Tale at New York City's Town Hall on Saturday, October 1, 2002 at 8:00PM.

On the 35th anniversary of the classic play, which was later developed into a Robert DeNiro-directed film, Palminteri returns to the New York stage for one night only to perform the star-making piece exactly as he debuted it.

For the first time ever, Palminteri will also do a post-show conversation with the audience to talk about the iconic play's evolution and his childhood in the Bronx. Tickets are $59.00, $79.00 and $99.00 and available through Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.

Bronx-born and raised, Chazz Palminteri wrote A Bronx Tale in 1988. The powerful one-man stage play depicted his bruising childhood, which included witnessing a gangland killing when he was nine years old. Palminteri played 18 characters and brought them all to life in his autobiographical play. Palminteri wrote the screenplay for the film version of A Bronx Tale and the book for the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name. It was the first time in history that the same actor wrote the one-man play, the movie, and the Broadway musical and starred in each one.

For more information, please visit www.chazzpalminteri.net.