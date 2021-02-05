Chapter NY announces representation of Stella Zhong! Stella Zhong's practice is intrinsically speculative and propositional, influenced by an interest in astrophysics and quantum mechanics.

With a trust in the unknown, her activated objects, observed happenings, and built environments evade logic and definition. Her worldbuilding mediates between the immaterial and the corporeal, remeasuring and reconfiguring senses of place, scale, and being.

Stella Zhong was born in Shenzhen, China (1993). She holds a BFA in Glass from Rhode Island School of Design and is currently an MFA candidate (2021) at Yale University. She has had solo exhibitions at Chapter NY, New York; Peninsula Art Space, Brooklyn; Weybosset Gallery, Providence, RI; and Guan Shanyue Art Museum, Shenzhen, China. Her work has been included in group shows at HUA International, Beijing; Essex Street Gallery, New York; ZH Projects, New York; Tiger Strikes Asteroid, Brooklyn; Paris School of Art, Paris; and Herbert Read Gallery, Canterbury, UK; among others. Zhong's work will be included in a group exhibition at the Cc Foundation in Shanghai later this year.