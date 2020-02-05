Chad Burris Will Join MEAN GIRLS on Broadway as Damian
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Chad Burris will step into the role of Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls on Broadway, beginning March 10. Burris, who currently stars as Olaf in Frozen on Broadway, takes over for Tony nominee Grey Henson, who plays his final performance on March 8.
Burris made his Broadway debut in Frozen. He also starred in the National Tour of The Book of Mormon. Regional Theatre: Original Cast, Almost Famous the Musical at The Old Globe, The Muny, Cleveland Playhouse, Cape Playhouse, and Arkansas Repertory Theatre. He is also an accomplished writer and producer, having created the critically acclaimed web series, "City Boyz."
Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
