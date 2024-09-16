Celebrate WICKED's 21st Anniversary with 'Wicked Day' Ticket Package

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oh, what a celebration Wicked will have on October 30. The show has just announced plans to celebrate its 21st anniversary with a special 'Wicked Day' ticket package. A recent social media post reads:

This year, we’re coming together to recognize the people onstage and offstage that make WICKED so magical. From duos like Elphaba and Glinda to teams like our backstage crew, front of house team, and fabulous fans, we want to celebrate the WICKED company, YOU, and everyone in-between because we know that TOGETHER, WE’RE UNLIMITED.

Our special $199* WICKED Day ticket package includes:

An Orchestra ticket to either the 2pm or 8pm performance on Wednesday October 30, 2024

An exclusive anniversary swag bag, including a 21st anniversary t-shirt and more

Access to a reception with giveaways, drinks, snacks, and the opportunity to mingle with cast members

Use the code WICKEDDAY for the 10/30/24 performance of your choice.

Wicked opened on October 30, 2003 at the Gershwin Theatre. Part 1 of the highly anticipated film adaptation is set to hit movie theatres on November 22, 2024.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by nearly 70 million people worldwide and has amassed nearly $6 billion in global sales.