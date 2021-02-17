Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Lunar New Year With Live Performances At Brookfield Place

BFPL Studio: Lunar New Year performances will run from February 19 – March 14.

Feb. 17, 2021  

Celebrate Lunar New Year With Live Performances At Brookfield PlaceWhile the Year of the Ox officially began on Feb 12, venues and event centers in NYC are celebrating Lunar New Year all month long with special programming and offerings.

Brookfield Place, in partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, will unveil their BFPL Studio: Lunar New Year performances which will run from Feb 19 - March 14.

Experience intimate, one-of-a-kind, live performances that are socially distant, within the indoor spaces of Brookfield Place. Up to six people who have traveled together can be entertained with traditional Chinese dance and music showcases for up to 15 minutes. Registration is free and opens on the Monday before each show at 10 AM. See below for timing details:

  • Fridays, 5:00 - 7:00 PM; February 19 and 26, March 5 and 12

  • Sundays, 1:00 - 4:00 PM; February 21 and 28, March 7 and 14

After the performance, audience members can become a part of the festive celebration by trying out Brookfield Place's newly designed Lunar New Year Instagram Filter. The Transform Yourself! Filter is available from February 12 - March 14. Snap a photo and share on social media, tagging @bfplny for a chance to be featured!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell

Related Articles
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda Pen Tributes for TIME100 Next Photo

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda Pen Tributes for TIME100 Next

Brittney Johnson, Ashley De La Rosa and More Join BLACK GIRL MAGIC Live Event Photo

Brittney Johnson, Ashley De La Rosa and More Join BLACK GIRL MAGIC Live Event

Cuomo Clears Entertainment Centers and Amusement Parks to Re-Open Photo

Cuomo Clears Entertainment Centers and Amusement Parks to Re-Open

Adrienne Walker Stop By WHY ILL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast Photo

Adrienne Walker Stop By WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast


More Hot Stories For You