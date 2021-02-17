Celebrate Lunar New Year With Live Performances At Brookfield Place

While the Year of the Ox officially began on Feb 12, venues and event centers in NYC are celebrating Lunar New Year all month long with special programming and offerings.

Brookfield Place, in partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, will unveil their BFPL Studio: Lunar New Year performances which will run from Feb 19 - March 14.

Experience intimate, one-of-a-kind, live performances that are socially distant, within the indoor spaces of Brookfield Place. Up to six people who have traveled together can be entertained with traditional Chinese dance and music showcases for up to 15 minutes. Registration is free and opens on the Monday before each show at 10 AM. See below for timing details:

Fridays, 5:00 - 7:00 PM; February 19 and 26, March 5 and 12

Sundays, 1:00 - 4:00 PM; February 21 and 28, March 7 and 14

After the performance, audience members can become a part of the festive celebration by trying out Brookfield Place's newly designed Lunar New Year Instagram Filter. The Transform Yourself! Filter is available from February 12 - March 14. Snap a photo and share on social media, tagging @bfplny for a chance to be featured!