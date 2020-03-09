Cecily Strong, Richard Kind, Seth Rudetsky and More Join Inaugural Taping Of THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: LIVE PODCAST!

The 24 Hour Plays announced the first round of creatives who will participate in the first-ever taping of The 24 Hour Plays: Live Podcast! At The Greene Space at WNYC on Monday, March 16th at 8:00 PM.

The first four episodes of the podcast will star Cecily Strong, Richard Kind, Colin Donnell, Larry Owens, Seth Rudetsky and more to be announced. David Lindsay-Abaire, Lauren Yee, Mac Rogers, and Shara Feit will write the four plays featured in the inaugural episodes; Zi Alikhan, Isaac Butler, and Mia Walker will direct. Additional cast members, as well as the evening's host and musical guest, will be announced soon.

"We are so excited that such an incredible group of artists will be exploring this uncharted territory with us," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. "Turning The 24 Hour Plays into an audio experience will not only be incredible for our live studio audience at The Greene Space, who will be just as much a part of the show as our cast; it will also allow us to bring The 24 Hour Plays lightning-in-a-bottle magic to our friends far and wide wherever they find their podcasts."

At each live taping of the podcast, four writers, four directors, eight actors, one host, one musical guest and a team of audio engineers will create four brand new plays, to be recorded live and published online all in 24 hours. The creative team will gather at 9:00 AM on the morning of the taping to begin the development process, with rehearsals occurring in the afternoon. At the taping, the plays and songs from the musical guest will be recorded, with help from a live audience who will take part in the storytelling. The next morning, the first new episode will be available wherever podcasts can be found at 9:00 AM, completing the 24-hour cycle. Each play will be released as its own episode weekly after the event.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

Tickets for the live studio audience are available now, starting at $35, and can be purchased at https://24hourplays.com/podcast/.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





