Cathy Weis Projects Will Host Spring 2026 Sundays On Broadway

Cathy Weis Projects will present four Sundays on Broadway events this spring on April 19, April 26, May 3, and May 17. The evenings will feature works by a diverse slate of New York's foremost downtown artists. Each Sunday performance is a unique, one-time-only event, curated by Cathy Weis with co-curators David Guzman and Zo Williams.

Founded by choreographer and video artist Cathy Weis in spring 2014, the one-night-only events bring together both luminaries and newcomers of downtown performance, creating a space for artists to perform and discuss their work and processes with audiences in the intimate setting of Weis's SoHo studio. Since its inception, Sundays on Broadway has presented the work of more than 180 choreographers, filmmakers, performers, musicians, and visual artists. Robert Greskovic of The Wall Street Journal writes that “while the atmosphere evokes New York in the 1970s, the artistry on view feels up to the minute.”

All events begin at 6pm. $5-$20 suggested donation at the door. All donations go to the performers. WeisAcres is located at 537 Broadway, #3 (between Prince and Spring Streets), in Manhattan. For more information about Sundays on Broadway, visit

Sunday, April 19 - Simone Forti | K.J. Holmes

Three of Simone Forti's News Animations videos will be screened with dates ranging from 1988 to 2013. In this selection of News Animations we watch Forti move (and frequently speak) with a distinct object—a stuffed rabbit named Manny, a thick stack of newspapers fighting against the tide of the Pacific surf, a pair of canvases painted with ‘stars' and ‘stripes,' respectively.

“Simone Forti has always “danced” the news, it's the way she tells them. But, above all, it's the way she internalizes them, feels them, and processes them. Through a stream of consciousness, the artist grants voice and body to thoughts about the world, its conflicts, war, injustices, and inequalities.” (Nero Press, News Animations 2021)

K.J. Holmes will perform an improvised solo in conjunction with an array of Simone Forti's films. Holmes is forever indebted to Simone Forti for being a mentor, an inspiration, a friend.

Sunday, April 26 - Marguerite Hemmings | Jonathan Matthews-Guzmán | Jodi Melnick

Dancing the Dead, the Dark, and the Disappeared through movement and soundscapes. Marguerite Hemmings improvises her Afro-Latinx lineage and the lost lands, grandmothers, aunties, uncles, and cousins on their father's side.

Jonathan Matthews-Guzmán's What Will We Do? is a rumination on the distance between what he wants to do against what he can currently physically manage. This puzzle is attempted to be worked out through repetition and variation under the strict, chronic deadline of a jaunty pulse.

Jodi Melnick is a NYC-based choreographer, performer, and teacher. Most of her time is spent in the studio moving her body alone and with others—she has done this for over three decades. For Sundays on Broadway, she, along with guest artists, will present new material and revisit some old material.

Sunday, May 3 - Amelia Heintzelman | Stephen Petronio/Sondra Loring | Alex Tatarsky | Fabio Tavares

Amelia Heintzelman brings a duet that unfolds in a contest. “A duel, a match, ready set strike go.”

Sundays on Broadway presents a preview of a solo entitled Leave Me Alone, created specifically for Sondra Loring by Stephen Petronio. This performance is also a first endeavor of Petronio Projects, a vehicle for creating new works following the closing of the Stephen Petronio Company last summer after 40 years. In this first commission for an artist close in age to Petronio, Loring is a formidable match. This exploration is a simple one, focusing on what's inside and what's outside—on how emotional states can connect to a room. Music by SQÜRL.

Alex Tatarsky is a clown who makes performances in the uncomfortable in-between zone of dance, theater, comedy, and performance art—sometimes with songs—often veering between wildly improvised and tightly scripted. For Sundays on Broadway, Tatarsky will investigate a new piece at the edge of dance and diatribe.

Fabio Tavares will perform I wish I was a Thundercat. In this solo, Tavares explores the most basic human desires, fantasies, and impulses through his own physicality, and takes an honest look at how they still play a huge role in his aging body today.

Sunday, May 17 - Lysis | Luis Lara Malvacías | Sakura Shimada

Lysis's work is a series of moments within an ongoing and collective practice of freedom forming.

Luis Lara Malvacías's new work brings together movement, text, and projections to examine darkness through a contemporary lens.

Sakura Shimada's A letter to Steve, and all the small things matter is about her habit of constantly raising questions. The power of being ordinary and the basic practice of moving attention.