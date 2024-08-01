Casts of THE OUTSIDERS, SIX & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, August 1, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park concludes its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to stop by starting at 11 am, with performances running from 12:30pm – 1:30pm on the stage at Bryant Park.

Today's performances will feature: a pre-show from AMDA; A Wonderful World (James Monroe Iglehart, DeWitt Fleming Jr.); & Juliet (Maya Boyd, Paulo Szot, Jeannette Bayerdelle, Ben Jackson Walker, Daniel Assetta, Matt Raffy, Ava Noble, Michael Ivan Carrier, Najah Hersberger, Phil Colgan, Jasmine Rafael); Wicked (Alexandra Socha, Mary Kate Morrissey, Jordan Litz); Six (Khaila Wilcoxon, Storm Lever, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Didi Romero, Gabriela Carrillo); and The Outsiders (Emma Pittman, Trevor Wayne, Dan Berry, Jason Schmidt, Daryl Tofa, Jordan Chin, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey).

Tune in to BroadwayWorld's Instagram for live coverage and check back for more from Week 4.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.