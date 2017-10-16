Casting Revealed for OCTOBER SKY New York Developmental Lab

The new musical October Sky, inspired by the Universal Pictures film and "Rocket Boys" by Homer H. Hickam Jr. will receive a developmental lab from November 9-November 10, 2017 in New York City.

Directed and choreographed by Rachel Rockwell(Ride The Cyclone, Brigadoon), October Sky features a book by Brian Hill (The Story of My Life) and Aaron Thielen (Hero), music and lyrics by Michael Mahler(Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, Miss Saigon); Music Direction by Charlie Alterman and casting byTara Rubin Casting. Richards/Climan, Inc. serves as General Manager.

The cast will include Terence Archie, Mimi Bessette, Kendra Jo Brook, John Cardoza, Kayla Davion, Alan H. Green, Tim Gulan, Trisha Jeffrey, Jeremy Kushnier, Chris McCarrell, Austyn Myers, Johnny Newcomb, Christiane Noll, Jill Paice, Zachary Noah Piser, Clinton Roane, Connor Russell, Bart Shatto, Lance Arthur Smith, Craig Spidle, Betsy Stewart, Austin Thomas, Dan Tracy, Scott Wakefield

October Sky received an acclaimed run at The Marriott Theatre in Chicago and The Old Globe in San Diego. October Sky is being produced by Universal Stage Productions, a division of Universal Theatrical Group.

Inspired by the New York Times #1 Best Selling memoir Rocket Boys and the beloved 1999 motion picture, October Sky tells the true story of Homer Hickam, a local high schooler destined for a future in the coalmines of West Virginia.

After the Soviet launch of Sputnik in 1957, Homer decides to pursue a future in rocketry against the wishes of his practical-minded father, ultimately inspiring an entire community to look to the stars.

