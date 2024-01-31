Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE

The tour will launch in Minneapolis, MN, playing the Orpheum Theatre from February 27 to March 3, 2024.  

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE

Full casting has been announced for the North American tour of CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the board game and adapted from Paramount Pictures’ wildly popular film. The tour will launch in Minneapolis, MN, playing the Orpheum Theatre from February 27 to March 3, 2024.  

The cast includes Mariah Burks as the Cook, John Treacy Egan as Colonel Mustard, Michelle Elaine as Miss Scarlet, Joanna Glushak as Mrs. Peacock, Tari Kelly as Mrs. White, Mark Price as Wadsworth, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Teddy Trice as the Cop, and Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette. The understudies are Greg Balla, Alison Ewing, Mary McNulty and James Taylor Odom.  

About Clue

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.  

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara and sound design by Jeff Human. 

The Clue franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the 'Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.  A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.  

Clue Tour Dates

Minneapolis, MN  

Orpheum Theatre 

2/27/2024 - 3/3/2024

 

Louisville, KY 

Kentucky Center for the Arts 

3/5/2024 - 3/10/2024 

 

Milwaukee, WI 

Marcus Center 

3/12/2024 - 3/17/2024 

 

Appleton, WI 

Fox Cities PAC 

3/19/2024 - 3/24/2024 

 

Kansas City, MO 

Kauffman Center 

4/2/2024 - 4/7/2024 

 

Columbus, OH 

Ohio Theatre 

4/9/2024 - 4/14/2024 

 

Greenville, SC 

Peace Center 

4/16/2024 -4/21/2024 

 

Akron, OH 

EJ Thomas Hall 

4/23/2024 – 4/25/2024 

 

New Brunswick, NJ 

State Theatre

4/27/2024 – 4/28/2024 

 

Boston, MA 

Colonial Theatre

4/30/2024 - 5/5/2024 

 

Baltimore, MD 

Hippodrome Theatre 

5/7/2024 - 5/12/2024 

 

Cincinnati, OH 

5/14/2024 - 5/19/2024

Aronoff Center 

 

Tampa, FL 

Straz Center

5/28/2024 - 6/2/2024 

 

Orlando, FL 

Dr. Phillips Center 

6/4/2024 - 6/9/2024 

 

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 

Broward Center

6/11/2024 - 6/16/2024 

 

New Orleans, LA 

Saenger Theatre

6/18/2024 - 6/23/2024 

 

San Antonio, TX 

Majestic Theatre 

6/25/2024 - 6/30/2024 

 

Seattle, WA 

5th Avenue Theatre 

7/9/2024 - 7/21/2024 

 

Costa Mesa, CA 

Segerstrom Center

7/23/2024 - 7/28/2024 

 

Los Angeles, CA 

Ahmanson Theatre  

7/30/2024 - 8/25/2024 

 

 




