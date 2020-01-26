Carrie Hope Fletcher Talks LES MISERABLES & More On The IN THE FRAME Podcast

Carrie Hope Fletcher is currently playing Fantine in the West End production of Les Miserables at London's newly renovated Sondheim Theatre.

She has previously played Fantine in the all-star concert version of the show, as well as both Eponine and Young Eponine.

Fletcher is the latest guest on theatre interviews podcast In The Frame. Each week, West End Frame Editor Andrew Tomlins sits down with a different theatrical name for a candid conversation. New episodes drop every Friday.

On the show, Fletcher discusses her Les Mis journey - including creating an ensemble character and tackling the almighty "I Dreamed A Dream" - plus other musical theatre work like the incredible popularity of Heathers, and moving between diverse shows like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Addams Family and Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds.

Plus, Fletcher shares her views on how social media has changed the industry, and reveals her preparation for an upcoming marathon...

Listen to the podcast here!





