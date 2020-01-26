Carrie Hope Fletcher Talks LES MISERABLES & More On The IN THE FRAME Podcast
Carrie Hope Fletcher is currently playing Fantine in the West End production of Les Miserables at London's newly renovated Sondheim Theatre.
She has previously played Fantine in the all-star concert version of the show, as well as both Eponine and Young Eponine.
Fletcher is the latest guest on theatre interviews podcast In The Frame. Each week, West End Frame Editor Andrew Tomlins sits down with a different theatrical name for a candid conversation. New episodes drop every Friday.
On the show, Fletcher discusses her Les Mis journey - including creating an ensemble character and tackling the almighty "I Dreamed A Dream" - plus other musical theatre work like the incredible popularity of Heathers, and moving between diverse shows like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Addams Family and Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds.
Plus, Fletcher shares her views on how social media has changed the industry, and reveals her preparation for an upcoming marathon...
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!... (read more)
HAIRSPRAY Will Embark on North American Tour in Fall 2020
HAIRSPRAY will launch a new North American tour in Fall 2020. Following the Baltimore launch November 10-15, 2020, HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 a... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Quiz: Which WAITRESS Character Are You?
Isn't it amazing what baking can do?! We're celebrating National Pie Day by heading to Joe's Pie Diner and giving you the chance to see which of Wait... (read more)
Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.... (read more)
BWW Blog: The Secret Connection Between Broadway's New Stars
Broadway's new crop of stars has something surprising in common: they all went to the same summer camp. Stagedoor Manor, which has mentored generation... (read more)