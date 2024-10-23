Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle to Star in CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Conversations with Mother, a new play by Matthew Lombardo starring SAG Award winner Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) will play a strictly limited engagement this winter at Theatre 555. Noah Himmelstein directs. Preview performances begin on February 7 and opening night is February 23. It will run through May 7.



A ticket on-sale date will be announced.



Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.



The rest of the creative team is to be announced.



Casting is by Nick Peciaro. It is produced by Bryan McCaffrey, BPM Theatrical and Laura Z. Barket, Theatre Nerd Productions. Showtown Productions (Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott) serve as executive producer with Showtown Theatricals/Jessica Morrow general managing.